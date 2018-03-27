 Helicopter makes emergency landing
Helicopter makes emergency landing

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 27, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 27, 2018 at 12:15 am
The pilot and three Kuwaiti visitors aboard a tour helicopter landed safely Monday in an emergency landing in the outfield of Koko Head Neighborhood Park’s softball field. Read More

