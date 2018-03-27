 Waikiki condo seeks to ban short-term rentals
March 27, 2018 | 70° | Check Traffic

Waikiki condo seeks to ban short-term rentals

By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 27, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 27, 2018 at 12:13 am
Waikiki is the latest residential neighborhood to join Oahu’s fierce vacation rental debate, which has been heavily concentrated in neighborhoods like Kailua and the North Shore. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –