 Wrestler’s lawsuit against her onetime coach is dismissed
March 27, 2018 | 70° | Check Traffic

Wrestler’s lawsuit against her onetime coach is dismissed

By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 27, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 27, 2018 at 12:18 am
Olympic wrestling hopeful Teshya Alo says she never filed a lawsuit against the man convicted of groping her when she was 14 years old. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –