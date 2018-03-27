How long do I expect my retirement to last?

Anticipate the length of your retirement, keeping in mind that many American workers will live longer than average. Consider your health, family longevity and lifestyle. Your Social Security retirement benefits will provide income for as long as you live, even if your other sources of income run out.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Anticipate the length of your retirement, keeping in mind that many American workers will live longer than average. Consider your health, family longevity and lifestyle. Your Social Security retirement benefits will provide income for as long as you live, even if your other sources of income run out.

If you’ve contributed enough to the Social Security system through FICA payroll taxes, you can receive your full retirement benefit at age 66 or 67 depending on when you were born. You may also claim it sooner, starting at age 62, at a permanently reduced rate. Or you may wait until after your full retirement age, increasing your benefit amount by up to 8 percent per full year to age 70. To determine when to start receiving benefits, visit 808ne.ws/2udPrBJ.

Nicole Tiggemann is a spokeswoman for the Social Security Administration.