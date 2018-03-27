 Alabama QB Tagovailoa back throwing in practice after injury
Associated Press
March 27, 2018
    Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) works through drills with a thumb injury during the NCAA college football team’s practice Thursday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. >> Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back throwing in practice.

Tagovailoa made some throws and handoffs today after injuring a finger on his left, throwing hand in the Crimson Tide’s first spring practice.

Coach Nick Saban says Tagovailoa “has made a very nice recovery” over the past week. He said the freshman from Hawaii did have a broken bone but was able to grip the ball and “could throw a little bit.”

Tagovailoa is expected to compete with two-year starter Jalen Hurts for the starting job heading into next season.

The former five-star recruit came off the bench to lead the Tide to a comeback win in the national championship game against Georgia in January.

Saban says Tagovailoa has “a really good, positive attitude about it, and we feel good about where he’s heading.”

