 Kansas, Michigan State, UCLA head strong 2019 Maui field
Associated Press
March 27, 2018
Updated March 27, 2018 11:02am

    Kansas’ Malik Newman is fouled on his way to the basket by Duke’s Wendell Carter Jr. during overtime of a NCAA men’s regional final game on March 25 in Omaha, Neb. Final Four-bound Kansas, Michigan State and UCLA headline what will be another strong field at the 2019 Maui Invitational.

LAHAINA >> Final Four-bound Kansas, Michigan State and UCLA headline what will be another strong field at the 2019 Maui Invitational.

The Maui field is annually one of the best among college basketball’s holiday tournaments and the 2019 bracket, announced today, will include teams that have combined for 16 national championships and 44 Final Four berths.

The field will also include BYU, Dayton, Georgia, Virginia Tech and host Chaminade. The Division II Silverswords, who pulled off another upset by beating California in the 2017 tournament, will not play in the championship round in 2018 after announcing last year that they will only play in the opening round every other year.

Notre Dame won the 2017 Maui Invitational by rallying in the closing seconds to beat Wichita State in the title game.

