Deadly Makiki fire ruled intentionally set

Firefighters have determined a Makiki fire in which a 49-year-old man was found dead last week was intentionally set, a Honolulu Fire Department spokesman said.

Honolulu fire Capt. Scot Seguirant said firefighters handed the case over to police for further investigation.

The victim of the fire has been identified by authorities as Alvin K. Asakura. The cause of his death is pending.

Fourteen fire units with 51 personnel responded to the three-alarm fire at the Oahuan Tower, 1710 Makiki St., at about 11:25 a.m. March 21. Initially, firefighters did not find any signs of smoke or fire coming from the 10-story apartment building.

The fire was extinguished at 12:37 p.m. and determined to have caused $380,000 damage to several units.