Federal prosecutors want 1 Honolulu police corruption trial

Associated Press
March 28, 2018
Updated March 28, 2018 3:46pm

  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Former Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha and wife Katherine, along with attorney Kevin Sumida, leave U.S. District Court and walk along Pohukaina Street in November.

U.S. prosecutors want one trial for a corruption case against former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha, his deputy prosecutor wife and current and former officers.

Prosecutors filed a response Tuesday to various motions by the defendants asking for separate trials. Prosecutors say four trials would bog down the court’s schedule, require recruiting multiple juries and force witnesses to testify repeatedly about the same facts.

The Kealohas want one trial for allegations they framed a relative for a mailbox theft and another trial for bank fraud allegations. Other co-defendants have asked for trials separate from the Kealohas.

A hearing on the issue is scheduled for April 10.

Prosecutors say the Kealohas’ scheme involved taking money from children, banks, an uncle and Katherine Kealoha’s 92-year-old grandmother to fund their lavish lifestyle.

