 Mega Millions prize up to $502M, 10th largest in U.S.
March 28, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Top News

Mega Millions prize up to $502M, 10th largest in U.S.

Associated Press
March 28, 2018
Updated March 28, 2018 11:17am
ADVERTISING

DES MOINES, Iowa >> Lottery players could have a chance of winning the nation’s 10th largest lottery prize, as the Mega Millions estimated jackpot climbs to $502 million.

The Friday night drawing will offer players a chance to spend $2 and dream of beating the staggering odds of 302.5 million to one and winning the big prize. Jackpot winners must match all six numbers in a drawing.

The $502 million prize is the annuity option, in which a sole winner is paid over 29 years. A winner opting for the cash prize would take home $301 million, minus state and federal taxes.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since January.

Mega Millions is one of two national lottery games. It’s played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

PREVIOUS STORY
Penn State, Utah play for NIT title at Madison Square Garden
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING