Parents alerted after man tries to grab boy in Mililani school restroom

An unknown male suspect allegedly attempted to grab a student’s hand in one of the bathrooms at Kipapa Elementary School in Mililani.

Principal Corinne Yogi sent a letter to parents and guardians to inform them of the incident that occurred at about 9:10 a.m. Tuesday. The male student reported that he was washing his hands in the boy’s bathroom when the suspect attempted to grab his hand.

The boy ran out and headed to his classroom. Yogi said the administration immediately notified police and searched campus grounds for the culprit.

In the letter, Yogi said, “The safety of your children is of utmost importance to us. Therefore the gates on Kuahelani Avenue will be locked from 8:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. daily and students will also be going to the restroom with a partner until further notice.”