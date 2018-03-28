Police identify Montana man who died saving his daughter in the ocean off Maui

A 46-year-old visitor who died after he rescued his 15-year-old daughter who was swept into the ocean by a large wave in Maui has been identified as Brian Lazorishak of Whitefish, Mont.

Maui police identified him today.

The Maui Fire Department reported Lazorishak jumped into the water after a wave swept his daughter into the ocean while she was standing near the water at Olivine Pools at Kahakuloa at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He brought his daughter back to the rocky area where bystanders tied towels together to help pull the girl up to a ledge. When they looked back for Lazorishak, they observed him floating unresponsive in the water, said the fire department in a news release.

Fire rescue including the fire department’s Air 1 helicopter and lifeguards arrived and recovered Lazorishak who was found floating face down about 40 feet from the rocky shoreline.

The rescue helicopter airlifted him to Kahekili Highway where firefighters administered CPR until paramedics arrived. Paramedics continued advanced lifesaving measures on Lazorishak to no avail and he died at the scene.