Police locate man wanted in connection with 2015 pedestrian death

A 39-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned in Circuit Court Thursday in connection with a 2015 Makiki crash that killed an 86-year-old man.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A 39-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned in Circuit Court Thursday in connection with a 2015 Makiki crash that killed an 86-year-old man.

Police arrested John M. Yee on Sunday on a $5,000 warrant after prosecutors charged him in 2016 with second-degree negligent homicide in the death of Waikie Lin.

Second-degree negligent homicide is a class C felony that carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

The crash occurred at 1:45 p.m. on July 14, 2015. Police said a moped operated by Yee struck Lin who was walking in a marked crosswalk on South King Street near Poha Lane.

Emergency Medical Services treated and transported Lin in critical condition to a hospital where he died a day later.

Prosecutors charged Yee with second-degree negligent homicide in March 2016, but state deputy sheriffs were unable to locate him.

Lt. Ben Moszkowicz of the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division said he came across the case during the division’s review of old cases a couple of weeks ago. “Through our new investigation, we were able to track him down,” Moszkowicz said.

Police contacted Yee and he turned himself in Sunday morning. He was released after posting $5,000 bail.