Tsutsui endorses Hanabusa for governor

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 28, 2018
Updated March 28, 2018 10:58am

    Former Lt. Gov. Shan Tsutsui and Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa made a joint announcement Tuesday night at the Hanabusa campaign headquarters at the Old Kahului Shopping Center.

Former Lt. Gov. Shan Tsutsui has endorsed Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa for governor and will be spearheading her campaign on Maui.

Tsutsui and Hanabusa made the joint announcement Tuesday night at the Hanabusa campaign headquarters at the Old Kahului Shopping Center.

“I will be supporting Colleen in the Primary and urge the people of Hawai‘i to join me in putting their trust in her to fight for the future our children deserve,” Tsutsui said. “This election is about who has the greatest skills and ability to manage the executive branch, while working collaboratively with leaders on each island.”

Hanabusa said “residents on every island are telling me they are disappointed in the lack of leadership and failure to focus on the issues of greatest importance to Hawaii, including the growing problem of homelessness, the condition of state highways and roads, and the future of agriculture, as well as the condition of our medical facilities. I will work closely with county leadership to put plans in place that turn consensus into action.”

