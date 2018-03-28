Hawaii hotels post strong February results

February was a month to love for Hawaii hoteliers, who saw growth across all key property performance measures.

Statewide occupancy grew nearly 2 percentage points year-over-year to 85.6 percent in February, while the average daily rate (ADR) climbed 8 percent to $294 a night, according to the Hawaii Hotel Performance Report released today by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), utilizing data from STR Inc.

Those measures helped push revenue per available room or RevPAR up 10.5 percent year-over-year to $252 per night. RevPAR, which is the amount a hotelier gets for each room regardless of whether it is rented or empty, is considered by many in the industry to be the strongest measure of success.

Jennifer Chun, HTA director of tourism research, said February “was an excellent month for Hawaii’s hotel industry across the board.”

“All classes of hotel properties on all counties performed well and that’s great news for the industry as a whole. Wailea and the Kohala Coast stood out with exceptional growth in RevPAR and ADR, complemented by high rates of occupancy,” Chun said.

Hawaii island hotels led the state in February RevPAR growth, which rose nearly 19 percent year-over-year to $263. February occupancy at Hawaii island hotel rose just over 2 percentage points year-over-year to 85.9 percent and ADR increased to $306, a 15 percent gain from the prior year.

Maui County hotels saw their RevPAR rise 16 percent year-over-year to $355, the highest RevPAR total of all the islands. Occupancy at Maui properties increased nearly 3 percentage points year-over-year to 82.7 percent, while ADR rose just over 12 percent to $430.

February RevPAR on Kauai rose just over 16 percent year-over-year to $256 per night. Occupancy stayed basically flat at 82.2 percent, while ADR rose nearly 16 percent to $311.

Occupancy at Oahu hotels in February rose nearly 2 percentage points year-over-year to 87.4 percent. RevPar increased nearly 4 percent year-over-year to $205 and ADR grew nearly 2 percent year-over-year to $234.