 ‘Death with dignity’ is still suicide
March 28, 2018 | 70° | Check Traffic

‘Death with dignity’ is still suicide

By Bishop Larry Silva
Posted on March 28, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 27, 2018 at 7:30 pm
While our Legislature may not base its decisions on eternal consequences, it should still think beyond the individual terminally ill person. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –