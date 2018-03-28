SUVs the rage at New York International Auto Show

Yes, there will be a few cars, but SUVs will be all the rage at this year’s New York International Auto Show.
Journalists look at Volkswagen’s five-passenger SUV concept at the New York Auto Show on March 27, 2018.
A 2019 Mercedes AMG GT 63 S is displayed on March 28 at the New York Auto Show.
Cadillac unveils its SUV called the XT4 at the New York Auto Show on March 27.
The 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback at the New York Auto Show on March 27.
Automakers will be shoring up gaps in their SUV lineups and revamping models that already are popular in the hottest-selling part of the U.S. market.
Leading the way is Toyota with an all-new RAV4 compact SUV, which last year was the most popular vehicle in the U.S. that isn’t a truck. There are also new SUVs coming from Subaru, Volkswagen, Acura, Cadillac and Lincoln.