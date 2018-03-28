 Unrestored ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ returning to theaters
Associated Press
March 28, 2018
Updated March 28, 2018 11:30am

  • COURTESY TURNER ENTERTAINMENT

    A scene from Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film, “2001: A Space Odyssey,” showing a space shuttle, lower right, approching a space station.

LOS ANGELES >> An unrestored 70mm print of Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece “2001: A Space Odyssey” is coming to select U.S. theaters in May in celebration of the film’s 50th anniversary.

Warner Bros. Pictures said today that the cut will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 12 before launching in select U.S. theaters on May 18. Filmmaker Christopher Nolan will introduce the film at the Cannes premiere, where members of Kubrick’s family will also be in attendance. Kubrick died in 1999.

The studio says that the unrestored film, created from the original camera negative, will allow audiences to experience it as they did upon the film’s release in 1968.

Warner Bros. will also later in the year release the film for home viewing in 4K resolution.

