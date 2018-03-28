 KCC announces finalists for chancellor position
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 28, 2018
Updated March 28, 2018 10:10pm

  • COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

    From left to right: Michael Glisson, Louise Pagotto, and Jeffery Thomas.

Kapiolani Community College has announced three finalists vying for the chancellor position.

The candidates are Jeffery Thomas, dean of academic affairs at the North Campus and West Hills Center of the Community College of Allegheny County in Pittsburgh; Micheal Glisson, vice chancellor of strategic initiatives at South Louisiana Community College in Lafayette, La.; and Louise Pagotto, interim chancellor of Kapiolani Community College.

The community college initiated a search for a new chancellor in January after former chancellor Leon Richards resigned under pressure in May 2016.

Thomas has more than 22 years of experience in higher education as a faculty member and administrator at both two-year and four-year institutions, according to a University of Hawaii news release. He has a doctorate of philosophy in history from Texas Tech University and a master’s degree in history from the University of Texas.

Glisson has 35 years of experience in higher education as a faculty member and administrator at both two-year and four-year institutions in the U.S. and Australia. He holds a doctorate of philosophy in epidemiology and a master’s degree of applied science in physics from Monash University in Victoria, Australia.

Pagotto has more than 36 years of experience in higher education as a faculty member and administrator. She holds a doctorate in linguistics from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and a master’s degree in linguistics from McGill University in Montreal, Canada.

Pagotto previously has served as vice chancellor of academic affairs, interim assistant dean of arts and sciences, associate professor and language arts department chair, assistant dean of instruction and assistant professor at KCC.

The public is invited to attend an open forum on April 6 at the community college’s Ohia Auditorium to meet the candidates and participate in the final round of interviews at the following times:

>> Jeffery Thomas: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

>> Micheal Glisson: 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

>> Louise Pagotto: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

