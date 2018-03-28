Target recalls several frozen foods sold at Ala Moana store

Target Corp. is voluntarily recalling several different types of frozen food sold Friday through Tuesday only at the Target store at Ala Moana Center.

The products may be spoiled and contaminated with organisms or pathogens due to a temperature malfunction during shipment to Hawaii, Target said in a news release today.

Once it was discovered, employees removed all affected products from the store, Target said in the news release.

The items include ice cream, frozen vegetables and meats, prepared foods such as chicken strips, pizza rolls, lasagna, baked goods and much more.

No illnesses have been reported.

Target is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Federal Drug Administration.

Customers should dispose of the products and call Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 for help and a full refund.

Products sold at any other Target store are not affected by the recall.

Here is a list of frozen foods recalled by Target at the Ala Moana store:

Hawaii Recall Item List by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd