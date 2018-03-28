 Oahu native dies in Las Vegas hit-and-run
By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 28, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 27, 2018 at 10:27 pm
A 29-year-old woman from Hawaii and her unborn son were killed Monday in a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas as she was driving to work. Read More

