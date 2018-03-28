 Popular Lanikai trail closed for 2 months
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 28, 2018
Updated March 28, 2018 10:29pm

    A view of the Mokulua Islands from Kaiwa Ridge Trail.

    A steel roof support at one of the pillboxes on Kaiwa Ridge Trail.

    A view from the Kaiwa Ridge Trail.

The popular Lanikai Pillbox trail closed Wednesday for two months for the state to conduct repairs.

In addition, parking restrictions will be in place in Lanikai for the three-day Good Friday holiday weekend.

Parking will be prohibited on all Lanikai streets and shoulders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Electronic messaging boards will be posted at the entrance to Lanikai, and temporary “sawhorse” type signs will be on placed on the streets.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources closed the Kaiwa Ridge Trail, known as the Lanikai Pillbox trail, for concrete repairs and replacement of rusted steel roof supports at the two structures known as bunkers or pillboxes. The structures were built during World War II as observation stations. The first pillbox is more weathered than the second one, according to DLNR.

A contract of $248,228 has been awarded to Tokunaga Masonry, Inc. Planning consultant firm PBR, which is developing a master plan for the Lanikai Pillbox trail, is seeking input on its public survey.

Comments (0)
