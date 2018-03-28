Former Raiders QB David Humm dies at 65

ALAMEDA, Calif. >> David Humm, a former star quarterback at Nebraska who had a long career as a backup in the NFL, has died. He was 65.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

ALAMEDA, Calif. >> David Humm, a former star quarterback at Nebraska who had a long career as a backup in the NFL, has died. He was 65.

The Raiders announced Humm’s death today, calling him a true Raider for his seven years with the team.

Humm had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1988 and was in a wheelchair for more than 20 years. The Lincoln Journal Star said he died Tuesday night at home in Las Vegas.

Humm was a starter for three seasons at Nebraska, leading the team to top 10 finishes each season. He was a second-team All-American in 1974 when he finished fifth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy.

He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Raiders in 1975 and was a backup on Super Bowl winning teams in the 1976 and 1983 seasons. He played 95 games over 10 seasons with the Raiders, Buffalo and the Colts. He started one game for Baltimore in 1981 and threw for 753 yards in his career.