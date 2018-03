CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL >> OIA: Farrington at Waianae, Kahuku at Radford, Kailua at Kalani, Kalaheo at Moanalua, Leilehua at Campbell, McKinley at Nanakuli, Pearl City at Mililani, Roosevelt at Castle, Waipahu at Aiea; games begin Read More

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

>> OIA: Farrington at Waianae, Kahuku at Radford, Kailua at Kalani, Kalaheo at Moanalua, Leilehua at Campbell, McKinley at Nanakuli, Pearl City at Mililani, Roosevelt at Castle, Waipahu at Aiea; games begin at 3 p.m.

GOLF

>> College women: Anuenue Spring Break Classic, all day, at Kapalua, Maui.

>> OIA: At Kaneohe Klipper, 11:50 a.m.

SOFTBALL

>> ILH: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; Kamehameha at Punahou. Games start at 4 p.m.

TENNIS

>> OIA: Aiea vs. Waialua at Pearlridge Courts, Castle at McKinley, Farrington at Roosevelt, Kahuku at Moanalua, Kailua at Kaimuki, Kapolei at Campbell, Leilehua at Waipahu, Mililani at Radford, Waianae vs. Pearl City at Waianae Boat Harbor Courts; matches begin at 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

>> OIA boys: Campbell at Waialua, Kapolei at Radford, Leilehua at Nanakuli, Pearl City at Aiea, Waianae at Mililani; junior varsity match begin at 5:30 p.m., varsity match to follow.

WATER POLO

>> OIA girls: At Central Oahu Regional Park–Moanalua vs. Campbell, 3:30 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Mililani, 4:35 p.m.; Castle vs. Waialua, 5:40 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Kahuku, 6:45 p.m. At Kaimuki–Roosevelt vs. Kalaheo, 3:30 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kalani, 4:35 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

>> ILH: Hanalani vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park; St. Francis vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai Field; Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium; ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park; Punahou vs Mid-Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

>> ILH: Pac-Five vs. St. Francis, 5 p.m. at McKinley.

>> OIA East: Castle at Roosevelt; Kaiser at Moanalua; Kalaheo at Farrington. Games start at 3 p.m.

>> OIA West: Campbell at Kapolei, 3 p.m.; Waianae vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m. at McKinley.

>> OIA Division II: Kalani at Aiea; Kaimuki at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

>> OIA boys: Castle at Kalani, Farrington at Kailua, Kalaheo at McKinley, Moanalua at Kaiser, Roosevelt at Kahuku, Anuenue at Kaimuki (varsity only), 5:30 p.m.; junior varsity matches begin at 5:30 p.m., varsity match to follow.

VOLLEYBALL: ILH BOYS

Varsity

>> ‘Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-17, 25-15, 25-16

Varsity II

>> St. Francis def. Saint Louis 25-16, 25-15, 25-16

>> University def. Damien 25-18, 25-22, 25-12

>> Punahou II def. Hanalani 25-11, 25-9, 25-9

Varsity III

>> Christian Academy def. Island Pacific 25-10, 25-15

Junior varsity

>> Hawaii Baptist def. Mid-Pacific 25-15, 26-27, 25-23

>> Kamehameha-White def. Damien-Purple 26-24, 25-17

>> Damien def. St. Francis 16-25, 25-15, 25-17

>> Punahou-Blue def. Maryknoll 25-21, 23-25, 25-14

BASEBALL: ILH

Maryknoll 13, St. Francis 8

W—Drayden Yamaguchi. L—Chase Akana.

Leading hitters—STF: Zach Alcos 2-3, run, 2 RBIs; James Yamasaki 2-3, run; Alek Miyasato 2-4, 2 runs, RBI.

Punahou 4, Kamehameha 3

W—Kyle Uemura. L—Koalii Pontes.

Leading hitters—KSK: Vince Venenciano 2-3, RBI.

‘Iolani 11, Hanalani 0, 5 inn.

W—Logan Yee. L—Robbie Jacobs-Kea.

Leading hitters—IOL: Matthew Inaba 2-3, run, 3b, RBI; Jordan Hara 2-2, run, RBI.

TENNIS: ILH

Varsity boys

>> ‘Iolani 5, Kamehameha 0

TENNIS: COLLEGE MEN

At Azusa, Calif.

No. 5 Hawaii Hilo 7, No. 14 Azusa Pacific 2

Singles

>> #3 Oliver Frank (AP) def. #24 Vaclav Slezak (UHH), 6-1, 6-2

>> #36 Alessandro Giuliato (UHH) def. #21 Christian Schmid (AP), 6-0, 6-3

>> #31 Jakob Schnaitter (AP) def. #65 Chun En Wu (UHH), 6-1, 6-3

>> Alex Fillat Perez (UHH) def. Ronald Kang (AP), 6-3, 0-6, 6-1

>> #51 Arturo Dell’eva (UHH) def. Ryan Nuno (AP), 6-4, 5-7, 10-8

>> Gregory Zukeran (UHH) def. Alan Leahy (AP), 6-4 6-2

Doubles

>> #18 Slezak\Giuliato (UHH) def. #1 Frank/Schmid (AP), 8-7 (7-4)

>> Fillat Perez\Bruno Figlia (UHH) def. Schnaitter/Pejic (AP), 8-6

>> #31 Zukeran\Wu (UHH) def. Jesse Haas/Nuno (AP), 8-5

TENNIS: COLLEGE WOMEN

At Azusa, Calif.

No. 7 Azusa Pacific 8, Hawaii Hilo 1

Singles

>> #7 Toby Miclat (AP) def. Devanshi Bhimjiyani (UHH), 6-0, 6-0

>> Diana Baumgartnere (AP) def. Daniela Sanz (UHH), 6-1, 5-7, 10-4

>> Kara Hinton (AP) def. Marina Colvee (UHH), 6-1, 6-3

>> #73 April Wong (AP) def. Carmelle Joyner (UHH), 2-6, 6-1, 10-7

>> Jackie Resler (APU) def. Irena Le (UHH), 6-0, 6-1

>> Gabriela Aguilar Law (UHH) def. Taitiana Betancourt (AP), 6-4, 1-4, ret.

Doubles

>> Miclat/Ivankovic (AP) def. Sanz\Bhimjiyani (UHH), 8-4

>> Baumgartnere/Hinton (AP) def Colvee/Joyner (UHH), 8-6

>> Mikayla Rinker/Courtney Page (AP) def. Cheyenne Schula/Gabriela Aguilar Law (UHH), 8-2