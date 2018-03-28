Tagovailoa returns to practice

Alabama sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to spring practice on Tuesday after missing a week with an injury.

The 2017 Saint Louis alumnus and Star-Advertiser offensive player of the year as a senior with the Crusaders broke a finger on his throwing hand in the Crimson Tide’s first spring practice last week since winning the national title in January.

“Tua has made a very nice recovery from his hand,” Alabama coach Nick Saban told reporters Tuesday. “He did have a break.”

Tuesday was Alabama’s first practice in pads. Tagovailoa could hand the ball off, grip the ball and throw it a little bit according to Saban.

“We’re really excited that he’s making a good recovery,” Saban said. “He’s got a really good, positive attitude about it. We feel good about where he’s heading.”

Tagovailoa remains in competition with junior Jalen Hurts for the starting quarterback job.

AROUND THE NATION

BASEBALL

>> Keith Torres, Saint Louis ’17: The Sacramento State freshman second baseman tripled and scored the eventual winning run in a 2-1 victory over Utah in the opener of a three-game series on Friday. He finished the series 3-for-10 with a walk.

>> Jacob Maekawa, Mid-Pacific ’16: The San Diego State sophomore second baseman hit his first collegiate home run and finished with two hits, three runs scored and four RBIs to help the Aztecs win two of three against UNLV over the weekend.

>> Pikai Winchester, ‘Iolani ’15: The Grand Canyon junior designated hitter finished 7-for-14 with two doubles, a walk, six runs scored and an RBI in a sweep of Chicago State over the weekend.

>> Ryne Yamashiro, Mid-Pacific ’16: The Cal Lutheran sophomore infielder went 4-for-10 with an RBI in a doubleheader sweep of Pomona-Pitzer on Saturday.

>> Cole Kanazawa, Punahou ’14: The Pacific (Ore.) senior right-hander allowed one hit in 1 1/3 scoreless innings with one strikeout to earn his fifth save in an 11-9 win over Lewis & Clark on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. Kanazawa pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks with two strikeouts in the second game of the doubleheader and earned the win to improve to 3-3 overall in the Boxers’ 5-2 victory.

>> Raymond Pedrina, Campbell ’14: The Lewis-Clark State senior outfielder, who was the reigning NAIA West player of the week, finished 7-for-16 with three doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs to help the Warriors sweep a four-game series against Corban (Ore.) University. Lewis & Clark State is now 24-5 overall and 14-1 in league play and has won 12 games in a row.

>> Makana Victorine, Baldwin ’14: The Lewis-Clark State senior designated hitter finished 5-for-10 with a walk and two RBIs against Corban.

>> Micah McNicoll, Kamehameha ’16: The St. Martin’s (Wash.) sophomore third baseman hit a first-inning grand slam in an 8-5 win over Central Washington on Saturday in the Saints’ only win of the series.

>> Matthew Dunaway, Maryknoll ’17: The St. Martin’s (Wash.) freshman right-hander struck out one and allowed one hit in 2 1/3 shutout innings to earn the win against Central Washington.

MEN’S GOLF

>> Shawn Lu, Moanalua ’16: The Oregon State sophomore made three birdies and an eagle to close with a 1-under 70 to finish in a tie for fifth place at 1 under at the Oregon Duck Invitational that ended Tuesday in Eugene, Ore.

>> Kyosuke Hara, Moanalua ’16: The Oregon State sophomore closed with a 1-over 72 to finish the Oregon Duck Invitational in a tie for 31st place at 9 over.

>> Jun Ho Won, Moanalua ’17: The Boise State freshman finished the Oregon Duck Invitational in a tie for 51st place at 13-over 226.

>> Zackary Kaneshiro, Mid-Pacific ’17: The Santa Clara freshman battled back from an opening-round 79 to shoot 73 and 74 to finish in a tie for 51st place at 13 over in the Oregon Duck Invitational.

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

>> Maela Lazaro, Moanalua ’16: The Oregon State sophomore scored a 9.85 on the beam to help the Beavers finish first out of four teams in the first session of the Pac-12 Championships on Saturday.

>> Chloe Camello, Sacred Hearts ’17: The Air Force freshman finished in 12th place on the vault with a 9.750 to help the Falcons finish third out of six teams at the MPSF Championships on Saturday.

SOFTBALL

>> Fahren Glackin, Kamehameha ’14: The New Mexico State senior first baseman hit a two-run triple and added a two-run double, scoring twice in a 12-7 win over New Mexico on Wednesday.

>> Cydney Curran, Campbell ’16: The Cal State Bakersfield sophomore shortstop went 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple, a run scored and two RBIs in a 10-6 win over UC Santa Barbara on Saturday to earn the Roadrunners’ only win in the Gaucho Classic.

>> Chris Hipa, Kamehameha ’15: The Cal State Bakersfield junior third baseman finished 4-for-16 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in the Gaucho Classic.

>> Skylynne Ellazar, Baldwin ’14: The Maryland senior second baseman finished 6-for-9 with two walks, a double, a homer, three runs and three RBIs to help the Terrapins win two of three against Penn State over the weekend.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

>> Maddie Kauahi, Kamehameha ’15: The Pomona-Pitzer junior set a school record in the prelims of the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.11 seconds at the NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships on Wednesday in Indianapolis. Kauahi finished eighth in the final in the 50 free in 23.37 seconds to earn first-team All-America honors. Kauahi also finished 12th in the 100 free in 51.11 seconds and swam on four relay teams, finishing fifth in the 200 free relay, sixth in both the 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay and 11th in the 400 free relay, helping the Sagehens finish ninth in the team standings.

MEN’S TENNIS

>> Jace Akagi-Okuma, Mililani ’17: The Trinity (Texas) freshman was half of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s tennis double team of the week announced Tuesday. Akagi-Okuma won all three No. 2 doubles matches last week and is 11-6 this season at doubles with a current five-match winning streak.

>> Riley Inn, ‘Iolani ’15: The Puget Sound junior won a third-set tiebreaker to earn a point for the Loggers at No. 2 singles in a 7-2 loss to Pacific Lutheran on Saturday.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

>> Alyssa Tobita, Mililani ’14: The Oregon senior had a perfect weekend, going 2-0 at both No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles in wins over Arizona and Arizona State. Tobita beat the No. 35-ranked doubles team in a 4-0 victory over the Sun Devils to earn Oregon’s first win over ASU since 2004.

>> Diana Wong, Hilo ’16: The New Mexico sophomore won at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles in a 6-1 victory over Western New Mexico on Saturday.

>> Skyla Alcon, Mid-Pacific ’15: The Cal State Northridge junior won in straight sets at No. 2 singles to earn a point in the Matadors’ 5-2 win over George Washington on Thursday.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Sarah Tyler,Punahou ’13: The Arizona graduate senior set a personal record in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 40.37 seconds to finish 15th out of 52 runners at the Aztec Invitational on Friday.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Hi’ipoi Lee, Kamehameha ’14: The Occidental (Calif.) senior scored two goals each in a 15-11 loss to Redlands (Calif.) and a 24-14 loss to Hartwick on Saturday.

>> Roxy Kiessling, Punahou ’14: The Claremont-Mudd-Scripps senior had two goals and four steals in a 16-7 loss to Hartwick on Sunday and added a goal and a steal in an 11-7 loss to Brown later that day.