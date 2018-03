Emergency Medical Services transported an 8-year-old boy to a hospital after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Haleiwa.

The crash occurred on Kamehameha Highway near ”Rainbow Bridge” at about 11:15 a.m. today. EMS said the child was seated in the back seat of a sedan when the vehicle reportedly collided with a tour van.

Paramedics treated and transported the boy to a hospital in serious condition.