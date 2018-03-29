DLNR delays Lanikai Pillbox trail closure

The Lanikai Pillbox hiking trail will remain open after all, the state said in a news release today.

Work was originally scheduled to start Wednesday to repair the two pillbox structures at the trail’s summit, but has been postponed until further notice, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Meanwhile, the trail will remain open.

The delay is due to unforeseen logistical issues within the Federal Aviation Administration, which the contractor is working with to airlift equipment and materials to the project site, DLNR said. The ontractor was informed that there would be delays in processing its flight plan.

DLNR will issue a closure announcement when a new construction start date has been determined. The project is expected to take about two months to complete.

Parking restrictions are still in place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the upcoming three-day Good Friday weekend, according to the city.