Kauai man, 33, dies after being rescued from ocean

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A 33-year-old Kauai man died today in waters off Poipu.

Kauai police identified the man as Brandon Pagala of Kekaha.

Firefighters responded shortly after 1 p.m. to a man in distress near Hoona Beach, also known as Baby Beach.

Police said Pagala was heading out to scuba dive with a friend, about 25 yards from the reef, when he became distressed and appeared to have lost consciousness.

His friend brought him back to shore and began CPR with help from a bystander.

Rescue personnel and medics arrived and continued resuscitation.

The man was taken to the Wilcox Memorial Hospital, where he died.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

———

Star-Advertiser staff