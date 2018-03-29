Man dies near airport after 15-foot fall

A 51-year-old man who fell about 15 feet this afternoon near the Honolulu airport has died, authorities said.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A 51-year-old man who fell about 15 feet this afternoon near the Honolulu airport has died, authorities said.

Emergency Medical Services said the man was critically injured when he fell sometime before 12:15 p.m. at the former Hawaiian Air cargo facility at 1 Elliott St.

EMS said paramedics performed life-saving emergency medical treatment to the patient after he apparently fell 15 feet, then transported him at about 12:15 p.m. in critical condition to a hospital emergency room.

Police said the man died, but further details were not available at press time.