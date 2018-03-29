 Man, woman arrested after police find meth in Kona raid
March 29, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Top News

Man, woman arrested after police find meth in Kona raid

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 29, 2018
Updated March 29, 2018 11:35am

  • HAWAII COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Samuel Clowe, 31, left, and Michelle Ilae, 46, were arrested in a Kailua-Kona drug raid on Wednesday.

ADVERTISING

Hawaii island police arrested a man and a woman for drug-related offenses in Kailua-Kona.

Officers arrested Michelle Ilae, 46, and Samuel Clowe, 31, for the promotion of a dangerous drug in the first degree, promotion of dangerous drug in the second degree, promotion of a harmful drug in the fourth degree and possessing drug paraphernalia.

At about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at an apartment complex off of Manawalea Street in Kailua-Kona and recovered 12.5 grams of methamphetamine, packaged for distribution in 23 zip-packets, weighing between 0.4 and 0.6 grams each. Officers also recovered a scale, two syringes loaded with suspected steroids, a glass smoking pipe and a cut straw with crystalline residue.

Both Ilae and Clowe were charged for all offenses and are being held at $15,525 bail per person.

PREVIOUS STORY
Grand jury indicts man in Waikiki box-cutter attack
NEXT STORY
No tsunami threat to Hawaii from large quake off Papua New Guinea
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING