Man, woman arrested after police find meth in Kona raid

Hawaii island police arrested a man and a woman for drug-related offenses in Kailua-Kona.

Officers arrested Michelle Ilae, 46, and Samuel Clowe, 31, for the promotion of a dangerous drug in the first degree, promotion of dangerous drug in the second degree, promotion of a harmful drug in the fourth degree and possessing drug paraphernalia.

At about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at an apartment complex off of Manawalea Street in Kailua-Kona and recovered 12.5 grams of methamphetamine, packaged for distribution in 23 zip-packets, weighing between 0.4 and 0.6 grams each. Officers also recovered a scale, two syringes loaded with suspected steroids, a glass smoking pipe and a cut straw with crystalline residue.

Both Ilae and Clowe were charged for all offenses and are being held at $15,525 bail per person.