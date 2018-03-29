Surveillance video leads police to suspected Waikiki beer thief

Police arrested an adult male suspect after he allegedly broke into an ABC store and stole a six-pack of Heineken beer in Waikiki early today.

Police said a company representative arrived at the establishment after he responded to an activated security alarm at about 4:30 a.m. He reviewed the store’s surveillance video that showed images of the culprit.

Shortly afterwards, police said the representative spotted the suspect walking on the sidewalk with the pack of beer.

Police arrived and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree burglary.