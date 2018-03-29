 Surveillance video leads police to suspected Waikiki beer thief
March 29, 2018 | 73° | Check Traffic

Top News

Surveillance video leads police to suspected Waikiki beer thief

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 29, 2018
Updated March 29, 2018 8:15am
ADVERTISING

Police arrested an adult male suspect after he allegedly broke into an ABC store and stole a six-pack of Heineken beer in Waikiki early today.

Police said a company representative arrived at the establishment after he responded to an activated security alarm at about 4:30 a.m. He reviewed the store’s surveillance video that showed images of the culprit.

Shortly afterwards, police said the representative spotted the suspect walking on the sidewalk with the pack of beer.

Police arrived and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

PREVIOUS STORY
Teen allegedly threatens senior after breaking into East Oahu home
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING