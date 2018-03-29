 Suspect charged for allegedly posing as police officer, robbing man in Chinatown
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 29, 2018
Updated March 29, 2018 1:00am
Police charged a 26-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly robbing a 50-year-old man in Chinatown.

Police said Anthony Nguyen posed as a law enforcement officer and demanded that the older man give up his property. Nguyen also allegedly held the victim against his will.

Police said the robbery occurred at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in Chinatown. He was arrested at 4:50 p.m.

A witness called police, and officers arrested the man on suspicion of two counts of second-degree robbery, kidnapping and impersonating a law enforcement officer, as well as on two contempt warrants.

His bail was set at $11,000.

