Police arrested a 15-year-old boy after he allegedly broke into a home and threatened an elderly woman in East Honolulu.

Police said the perpetrator entered the residence on Kilauea Avenue and removed items at about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday. He then threatened the victim, 65, with an unspecified dangerous instrument.

Police responded and arrested the suspect on suspicion of first-degree burglary and first-degree terroristic threatening.