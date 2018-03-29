Hawaiian ranks 2nd in latest on-time report

U.S. airlines started the year showing a slight improvement in keeping flights on time.

The Transportation Department said today that 79.6 percent of flights in January arrived within 14 minutes of schedule, compared with 76 percent in the same month last year.

But January’s performance was worse than December, when 80.3 percent of flights arrived on time.

Alaska Airlines posted the best on-time rating at 88.9 percent, while JetBlue Airways was last at 65.8 percent. Hawaiian Airlines ranked second, at 88.3 percent.

Airlines canceled 3 percent of domestic flights in January, up from 2 percent a year earlier and 1.2 percent in December.

The monthly Transportation Department report has been expanded to cover 18 airlines including several smaller ones such as Allegiant Air.

Here are the government’s rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for January. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind schedule.

1. Alaska Airlines, 88.9 percent

2. Hawaiian Airlines, 88.3 percent

3. United Airlines, 84.7 percent

4. Delta Air Lines 84.3 percent

5. Spirit Airlines, 82.9 percent

6. Virgin America, 82.5 percent

7. American Airlines, 82.5 percent

8. Southwest Airlines, 81.8 percent

9. Allegiant Air, 78.6 percent

10. Mesa Airlines, 76.9 percent

11. Endeavor Air, 76.5 percent

12. Republic Airlines, 76.2 percent

13. SkyWest Airlines, 75.3 percent

14. Frontier Airlines, 74.9 percent

15. Envoy Air, 74.7 percent

16. ExpressJet, 74.6 percent

17. PSA, 70.2 percent

18. JetBlue Airways, 65.8 percent

