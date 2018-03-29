 Lohan fails to convince N.Y. court her image is in video game
Associated Press
March 29, 2018
Updated March 29, 2018 11:34am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Lindsey Lohan at London Fashion Week in 2015.

ALBANY, N.Y. >> It looks like “Game Over” for actress Lindsay Lohan in her state court fight against a software company for using what she claims is a likeness of her in a video game.

Lohan’s lawyer argued before New York’s top court that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. violated her right to privacy by incorporating “look-a-like” images of her in the game “Grand Theft Auto V.”

But the state Court of Appeals ruled today that the satirical representations of “a modern, beach-going” young woman are not identifiable as Lohan. The court affirmed a ruling from a lower state appeals court dismissing her lawsuit.

Similar claims against Take-Two by “Mob Wives” television star Karen Gravano also were dismissed in a separate ruling.

A message left with Lohan’s lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.

Comments (0)
