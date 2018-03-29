 Rapper Fabolous facing charges in domestic violence incident
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. >> Rapper Fabolous is facing domestic violence charges in New Jersey.

Englewood police say the rapper, whose real name is John Jackson, turned himself in around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. They say the alleged incident occurred earlier that day, but they would not identify the victim or say who reported it.

Fabolous was charged with aggravated assault and making terroristic threats. He was released Wednesday night.

The rapper lives in Englewood with his girlfriend, Emily B, a former cast member on the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” reality show.

Fabolous’ agent did not respond today to a message seeking comment on the charges.

