 Police arrest 5 in Liliha game room raid
March 29, 2018 | 72° | Check Traffic

Police arrest 5 in Liliha game room raid

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 29, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 28, 2018 at 10:22 pm
Police arrested five people at a suspected illegal game room in Liliha. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –