 A $5 trash pickup fee advances
March 29, 2018 | 71° | Check Traffic

A $5 trash pickup fee advances

By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 29, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 28, 2018 at 11:02 pm
A bill creating a monthly $5 charge for curbside trash pickup cleared its first hurdle at the Honolulu City Council on Wednesday but still has a long way to go. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –