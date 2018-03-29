 Jay Park brings swagger, soul, hip-hop style to K-pop
March 29, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Jay Park brings swagger, soul, hip-hop style to K-pop

By Kalani Wilhelm, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on March 29, 2018 6:30 pm  Updated on  March 29, 2018 at 6:37 pm
With a hip, swagged-out R&B style and electric charisma to match, Korean-American pop artist Jay Park has helped revamp the perception of Korean pop, aka K-Pop music, around the world. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –