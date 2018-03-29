Vehicle hits Middle Street overpass clogging H-1 traffic

A truck hit the Middle Street overpass this afternoon, sending large debris to the roadway and closing lanes in both direction of the H-1 Freeway.

City officials said Moanalua Freeway eastbound is shut and the freeway is closed at Middle Street off-ramp. “If you must get in to town take the airport viaduct via Nimitz Highway,” they said.

Photos on social media show heavy debris on the road and a crane being used to put the debris on a flatbed trailer.

State Department of Transportation officials tweeted that inspectors are on the way to check the overpass structure.

Traffic on the highway and on surrounding surface roads was heavily congested in the aftermath of the accident at about 1:40 p.m.