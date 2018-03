A male driver was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A male driver was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.

The male, of undetermined age, was driving alone along Farrington Highway in Kapolei around 8 p.m. when his vehicle collided with a tree, according to Emergency Medical Services. He may have suffered a medical issue before the crash, EMS said.

Paramedics treated and transported the driver to an area medical facility.