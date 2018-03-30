Man arrested after object thrown off Waikiki balcony strikes woman

Police arrested a 56-year-old man after he allegedly threw an object over a hotel balcony, striking a 75-year-old woman in Waikiki.

Police arrested a 56-year-old man after he allegedly threw an object over a hotel balcony, striking a 75-year-old woman in Waikiki.

Police said the woman sustained minor injury after she was struck by the unspecified object at about 4:39 p.m.

The suspect and woman are not known to one another.

Police arrested the suspect shortly afterward at the Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach Hotel at 349 Seaside Avenue on suspicion of second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangering and harassment of a police officer.