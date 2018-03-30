 Mega Millions jackpot up to $521 million as drawing nears
Associated Press
March 30, 2018
Updated March 30, 2018 7:55am
DES MOINES, Iowa >> A giant lottery jackpot has grown a bit bigger.

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed from $502 million to $521 million ahead of tonight’s drawing as more players bought tickets.

It’s the nation’s 10th largest lottery jackpot. No one has matched all six numbers drawn since January.

It costs $2 to play the game and a willingness to ignore the fact that you’ll almost certainly lose. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302 million, though odds of winning smaller prizes are better.

The $521 million figure refers to the annuity option, in which payments are made over 29 years. The cash option would pay $317 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

