 Police confirm bodies found in Utah mine were missing teens
March 30, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Top News

Police confirm bodies found in Utah mine were missing teens

Associated Press
March 30, 2018
Updated March 30, 2018 11:18am

  • EVAN COBB/THE DAILY HERALD VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Sgt. Spencer Cannon, public information officer for Utah County Sheriff’s office, answered questions at the end of the press conference at the Utah County Sheriff’s office on Thursday, in Spanish Fork, Utah.

  • RICK EGAN/THE SALT LAKE TRIBUNE VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Law enforcement crews, on Wednesday, recovered two bodies from an abandoned mine in Utah’s west desert near Eureka, Utah.

ADVERTISING

SALT LAKE CITY >> Two bodies found in an abandoned Utah mine are those of a teenage couple who disappeared nearly three months ago, authorities confirmed today.

Riley Powell, 18, and Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, were stabbed to death and dumped in the mine in late December after visiting a woman whose boyfriend had warned her not to have male visitors, Utah County sheriff’s officials said.

The bodies found Wednesday were believed to be the missing couple, but the determination from state medical examiners made the identification official.

Under arrest on suspicion of aggravated murder and other charges is Jerrod W. Baum, 41. Police say he tied up the two teenagers, stabbed them to death and dumped their bodies in the abandoned mine shaft after they visited his girlfriend in late December. His attorney has not returned calls seeking comment.

His girlfriend told police that Baum told her he’d made Powell suffer after the teenage couple visited their shared home to smoke marijuana with her, but kept Otteson’s death quick and painless because he felt bad, according to police documents.

He said he’d already warned his girlfriend about having male friends at the house and “it was too bad because he has never killed an innocent before,” she told authorities, according to police documents.

The break in the case came Sunday, when police say the girlfriend had weapons in her car after an unrelated traffic stop. She led them to the mine where police eventually recovered the bodies near Eureka, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

PREVIOUS STORY
New York judge admits to stealing neighbor’s underwear
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING