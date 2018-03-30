 Russia tests new intercontinental ballistic missile
Associated Press
March 30, 2018
  • RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    The Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile blasted off during a test launch today from the Plesetsk launch pad in northwestern Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry said the launch was intended to test Sarmat’s performance in the early stage of its flight.

MOSCOW >> Russia has successfully tested its latest intercontinental ballistic missile, the country’s military said today.

The Defense Ministry said the launch from Plesetsk in northwestern Russia tested the Sarmat missile’s performance in the initial stage of its flight.

Sarmat is intended to replace the Soviet-designed Voyevoda, the world’s heaviest ICBM that is known as “Satan” in the West.

Presenting Sarmat and an array of other nuclear weapons earlier this month, President Vladimir Putin said that they can’t be intercepted.

Putin said that Sarmat weighs 200 metric tons and has a higher range than Satan, allowing it to fly over the North or the South Poles and strike targets anywhere in the world. He added that Sarmat also carries a bigger number of nuclear warheads, which are more powerful than the ones on Satan.

The Russian president also said the new ICBM accelerates faster than its predecessor, making it harder for the enemy to intercept in its most vulnerable phase after the launch. He also said Sarmat could carry an array of warheads capable of dodging missile defenses.

