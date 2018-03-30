 First Tee takes off again
March 30, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

First Tee takes off again

By Ann Miller, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on March 30, 2018 12:05 am 
First Tee calls itself an “international youth development organization introducing the game of golf and its inherent values to young people.” Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –