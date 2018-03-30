 Kapolei backs pitcher for win over Campbell
March 30, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Kapolei backs pitcher for win over Campbell

By Christian Shimabuku cshimabuku@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 30, 2018 12:05 am 
There was no taming Cira Bartolotti once the Kapolei ace got the run support she needed. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –