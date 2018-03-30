 Baseball ‘Bows fall to UC Irvine
Star-Advertiser Staff
March 30, 2018
Updated March 30, 2018 7:27pm
Good Friday turned into a bad Friday night for the Hawaii baseball team in Irvine, Calif.

UC Irvine took advantage of key UH mistakes and a struggling bullpen for a 12-4 victory at Anteater Field.

The Anteaters scored two runs to tie it at 3 when second baseman Dustin Demeter mishandled a two-out, bases-loaded popup in the fifth inning. In the sixth, the Anteaters took advantage of a Jeremy Yelland balk that put Ryan Johnston at second base. Johnston scored the go-ahead run on freshman Brendan Brooks’ double.

The Anteaters moved out of reach with a six-run eighth.

The ’Bows (15-9 and 1-1 in Big West) and Anteaters (14-11 and 1-1) meet Saturday in the finale of this three-game series.

