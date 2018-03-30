 Mariners call up UH alum Freitas
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
March 30, 2018
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Atlanta’s David Freitas, right, got the ball from his first major league hit from Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez on Aug. 30. The former UH catcher was called up to the big leagues by the Seattle Mariners today.

Former University of Hawaii catcher David Freitas was called up to the big leagues by the Seattle Mariners today.

Freitas, who played one season for the Rainbow Warriors in 2010 and helped UH advance to an NCAA regional in Tempe, Ariz., was a 15th-round draft pick by the Washington Nationals that summer.

Freitas has played for six different organizations and made his major league debut last August with the Atlanta Braves, where he had four hits in 17 at-bats and drove in two runs.

Freitas was then claimed off waivers by the Mariners last October.

He replaces starting catcher Mike Zunino, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique.

The Mariners’ next game is Saturday against Cleveland.

