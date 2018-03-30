 SandBows set program record with latest win
By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
March 30, 2018
Updated March 30, 2018 10:24am

    Hawaii Carly Kan, left, and Laurel Weaver celebrated a point during flight #2 dual play against the Nebraska Huskers on March 20 at T.C. Ching Complex Courts. The No. 3 Hawaii beach volleyball team set a program record with its 14th-straight win today, sweeping Cal State Bakersfield 5-0 to open the Big West Challenge in Folsom, Calif.

The No. 3 Hawaii beach volleyball team set a program record with its 14th-straight win today, sweeping Cal State Bakersfield 5-0 to open the Big West Challenge in Folsom, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine improved to 19-3, winning all pairs in straight sets except for Flight 2. Carly Kan and Laurel Weaver were extended to three sets, prevailing 21-15, 19-21, 15-12 over the Roadrunners’ Katherine Puisis and Karissa Rhoades.

The SandBows continue play later today against Cal State Northridge.

