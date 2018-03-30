Yankees put Hicks on DL with ribcage strain

TORONTO >> The New York Yankees have put Aaron Hicks on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right ribcage in the latest injury to one of their outfielders.

The Yankees made the move today, a day after Hicks got two hits in a season-opening 6-1 win at Toronto. Hicks played the whole game, and it wasn’t clear how he got hurt. He hustled to beat out an infield hit in the eighth inning.

New York already was missing Jacoby Ellsbury, who’s out with an oblique injury, and Clint Frazier, who’s recovering from a concussion.

Outfielder Billy McKinney was promoted from Triple-A to take the roster spot of Hicks. The 23-year-old McKinney hasn’t played in the majors.

Hicks was limited to 88 games last season because of injuries to his core. He hit .266 with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs while primarily playing center field.

The Yankees could move Brett Gardner from left field to center, and put DH Giancarlo Stanton in left. Stanton was a full-time right fielder in Miami before getting traded in December, and the reigning NL MVP got off to a rough defensive start in spring training when he played left.